queue management system

intelligent,
powerful
Service Intelligence
Designed for best customer experience & to deliver insightful data for your Service Intelligence.
Qminder helps to greet customers, capture their reasons of visit and informs them about the waiting line status. Offer personal customer service and gather valuable data for Service Intelligence.
Greet visitors with self-service sign-in iPad solution
Inform visitors via TV and improve their experience
Offer personal service to build strong customer relations
From each visit and employee interaction, the queueing system saves information, providing you data and insights you never had before. Foot-traffic and performance analytics enable staff to offer better service intelligently.
Empower your employees & improve performance
Location managers: back your gut feeling with data!
Actionable data, at the right time, the right way
Long term success with Service Intelligence
"The fact that we can just custom-create a line and it takes 2 seconds — that is honestly so convenient and it really did change our life."
"I cannot begin to tell you how amazing it is to have this data, and we have already been able to positively impact our business!"
Every month, millions of visitors are served with Qminder's help at telecoms, municipality centers, schools, hospitals, internal supports and more.